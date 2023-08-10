Shares of Origin Materials slump after pivot to biofuels, Origin 2 project delays

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shares of bio-based plastics firm Origin Materials ORGN.O fell 56% in premarket trade on Thursday, after the company announced a pivot into the biofuel market the previous day and said it was delaying its Origin 2 project.

The Origin 2 project, the company's second commercial-scale plant, is now divided into two phases, with the first expected to be completed in 2027 and the second in 2028. It had previously penciled in 2025 for completion of the project.

Origin also raised the capital expense estimate, with the first and second phases expected to cost $400 million and $1.2 billion, respectively. The original budget for the entire project was $1.1 billion.

The company also flagged that the project requires engineering re-work due to increased cost of labor, materials, process inputs and metallurgy.

Abandoning bio-based plastics as a focus area, Origin said it has decided to diversify into advanced biofuels.

"The pivot to biofuels had never before been discussed as a management priority," said Pavel Molchanov, an analyst at Raymond James.

"The abrupt pivot into the biofuel market is jarring for investors who had been accustomed to looking at Origin as a specialty biomaterials story," added Molchanov.

The West Sacramento, California-based company posted second-quarter revenue of $6.9 million, missing average analysts' expectation of $7.03 million, according to data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.