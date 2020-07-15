Shares of online health insurance broker GoHealth jump in market debut

July 15 (Reuters) - Shares of GoHealth Inc GOCO.O jumped 19% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, riding on the back of a strong revival in capital markets, which have picked up momentum after the COVID-19 pandemic placed many debuts on hold.

The online insurance broker raised $913.5 million in its upsized initial public offering, after pricing its shares at $21 apiece, above the price target range.

