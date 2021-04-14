Shares of NZ's Tilt Renewables halted amid talks for better takeover deal

April 15 (Reuters) - Tilt Renewables Ltd's shares TLT.NZ went into a trading halt on Thursday as the company is holding talks to improve a NZ$2.9 billion ($2.07 billion) takeover offer it agreed to last month, according to New Zealand's Exchange.

The offer, valued at NZ$7.80 per share, will see the wind farm owner sell its Australian assets to Powering Australian Renewables (PowAR) and its New Zealand assets to Mercury NZ Ltd MCY.NZ.

Tilt's shares will remain in a trading halt pending an announcement on the discussions, or up till Monday, New Zealand's bourse operator said.

AGL Energy AGL.AX, which owns 20% of PowAR, had said it would contribute A$341 million toward the deal. Tilt's largest shareholder, Infratil IFT.NZ, on Thursday said it awaited Tilt's update on the outcome.

AGL did not immediately respond to emails and Mercury did not answer calls by Reuters, while PowAR could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 1.4013 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.