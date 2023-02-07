Shares of Nintendo, SoftBank tumble after earnings

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 07, 2023 — 07:33 pm EST

Written by David Dolan for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T and SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T fell sharply on Wednesday, a day after both unveiled earnings that fell short of expectations, as tech firms around the globe send a cautionary signal to investors.

Shares of Nintendo were down 8.3% in early Tokyo trade, while SoftBank shares were down 6.6%.

(Reporting by David Dolan Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((david.dolan@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2708))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.