Shares of Nintendo, SoftBank tumble after earnings

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T and SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T fell sharply on Wednesday, a day after both unveiled earnings that fell short of expectations, as tech firms around the globe send a cautionary signal to investors.

Shares of Nintendo were down 8.3% in early Tokyo trade, while SoftBank shares were down 6.6%.

(Reporting by David Dolan Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((david.dolan@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2708))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.