Shares Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of private educational services provider New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) touched an all-time high of $136.91 on Jan. 9, 2020.

Recent Quarterly Performance

On Oct. 22, the company reported first-quarter net income of $208.9 million or $1.31 per share versus $123.2 million or $0.77 per share last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $230.1 million or $1.44 per share compared to $184.1 million or $1.16 per share in the prior year period.

Net revenues increased 24.6% to $1.07 billion from $859.8 million in the previous year.

Q2 Guidance

New Oriental expects total net revenues in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 to be in the range of US$753.6 million - US$771.0 million, representing a year-over-year growth in the range of 26% - 29%. Wall Street analysts are looking for revenue of $772.56 million for the quarter.

The company is slated to release its Q2 results on January 20, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.