Shares of Modern Land to jump in resumed trade

Contributors
Clare Jim Reuters
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published

HONG KONG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese developer Modern Land 1107.HK were set to open up 18.4% in resumed trade on Monday after it said it has been in talks with noteholders on a restructuring plan for its $1.3 billion of offshore bonds.

The shares have been suspended since Oct. 21, 2021.

The company has received notices from certain noteholders demanding early repayment of their senior notes, it said in a filing on Monday.

