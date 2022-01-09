Shares of Modern Land to jump in resumed trade

HONG KONG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese developer Modern Land 1107.HK were set to open up 18.4% in resumed trade on Monday after it said it has been in talks with noteholders on a restructuring plan for its $1.3 billion of offshore bonds.

The shares have been suspended since Oct. 21, 2021.

The company has received notices from certain noteholders demanding early repayment of their senior notes, it said in a filing on Monday.

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6653; Reuters Messaging: clare.jim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.