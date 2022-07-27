Shares of Mitsubishi Motors surge after big Q1 earnings jump

Contributor
David Dolan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors Corp headed for their biggest one-day gain in six years on Thursday, surging more than 13% after the automaker's quarterly profit almost trebled and it lifted its full-year forecast.

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T headed for their biggest one-day gain in six years on Thursday, surging more than 13% after the automaker's quarterly profit almost trebled and it lifted its full-year forecast.

Mitsubishi, the junior partner of Renault SA RENA.PA and Nissan Motor Co 7201.T, said results were boosted by a weaker yen.

A senior executive, Hiroshi Nagaoka, also told a briefing on Wednesday that it was seeing improvements in chip constraints thanks to the easing of the COVID-19 lockdowns in China, and forecast a likely recovery in production from July onwards, although shipping constraints remain a problem.

Shares of Mitsubishi surged 13.6% to 500 yen in mid-morning trade in Tokyo, on track for their biggest one-day gain since May 2016, according to Refinitiv data.

The automaker said group operating profit for the April-June quarter totalled 30.8 billion yen ($227 million), a 190% increase on the same period a year earlier. It lifted its full-year operating profit outlook by 26% to 110 billion yen.

($1 = 135.5200 yen)

(Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((david.dolan@tr.com; +81 3 6441 1526; Reuters Messaging: david.dolan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters