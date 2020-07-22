Shares of Mexico's Peñoles up 8% after strong results from subsidiary

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Mexican miner Penoles, one of the world's largest silver producers, on Wednesday rose to their highest levels since November 2018 after subsidiary Fresnillo reported strong second-quarter results.

Shares of Industrias Peñoles PEOLES.MX rose 8.45% to 284.36 pesos on the local Mexican stock exchange, while those of Fresnillo FRES.L jumped more than 10% on the London Stock Exchange.

Fresnillo, which has seven mines in operation in Mexico, reported quarterly silver production of 13.6 million ounces, 2.8% more than in the first three months of the year.

(Reporting by Noe Torres)

