US Markets

Shares of Mexico's Peñoles up 8% after strong results from subsidiary

Contributor
Noe Torres Reuters
Published

Shares of Mexican miner Penoles, one of the world's largest silver producers, on Wednesday rose to their highest levels since November 2018 after subsidiary Fresnillo reported strong second-quarter results.

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Mexican miner Penoles, one of the world's largest silver producers, on Wednesday rose to their highest levels since November 2018 after subsidiary Fresnillo reported strong second-quarter results.

Shares of Industrias Peñoles PEOLES.MX rose 8.45% to 284.36 pesos on the local Mexican stock exchange, while those of Fresnillo FRES.L jumped more than 10% on the London Stock Exchange.

Fresnillo, which has seven mines in operation in Mexico, reported quarterly silver production of 13.6 million ounces, 2.8% more than in the first three months of the year.

(Reporting by Noe Torres)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular