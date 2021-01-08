Shares of Mexico's Orbia jump after company confirms it is exploring deals

New throughout, adds background and details, updates stock prices

MEXICO CITY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Mexico's Orbia surged on Friday after the plastic pipe and chemicals company confirmed it was open to exploring mergers and sales following reports of a pending deal with Apollo Global Management for its vinyl business.

Shares rose as much as 6.52% to 51.10 pesos, the highest price in a year, after Orbia ORBIA.MX said in a statement it would continue evaluating opportunities, including the possible sale or strategic alliance in relation to Vestolit, its vinyl business, as part of a multi-year transformation strategy.

"Orbia continually explores opportunities to create value for our shareholders, including possible alliances, mergers, acquisitions, sales and other types of strategic transactions," the company said.

The Mexico City-based conglomerate, formerly known as Mexichem, said it has not entered into a binding contract for any specific transaction.

News that Apollo Global Management Inc. APO.N was close to purchasing Orbia's vinyl business, potentially valuing the unit at $2 billion or more, was first reported by Bloomberg.

The purchase could be announced as soon as this month, though a final agreement had not been reached, the U.S. news agency said.

A spokeswoman for Apollo declined to comment.

In 2016, an explosion at a vinyl petrochemical plant, which was a joint venture between Mexichem and state oil firm Pemex, killed more than 30 people in southeastern Mexico.

Mexichem said in 2017 that it would not rebuild the plant, known as Pajaritos, and would discontinue the business.

It was not immediately clear if Apollo's potential purchase would include the Pajaritos site.

