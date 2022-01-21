Shares of Mexico's Banorte down more than 3% after three days of losses

MEXICO CITY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte fell more than 3% in early morning trading on Friday, following three days of losses on the country's benchmark stock index.

Banorte posted a $442 million net profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 on Thursday, up nearly 52% from the same three-month period last year.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

