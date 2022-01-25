Commodities

Shares of Mexican airline Aeromexico fall sharply

Kylie Madry Reuters
Shares in airline Aeromexico dropped sharply on Tuesday, falling more than 13% in early morning trading.

The drop is the latest in several consecutive days of losses, after the bankrupt company announced last week lenders had unanimously accepted its restructuring plan.

