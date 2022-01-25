Shares of Mexican airline Aeromexico fall sharply

MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in airline Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX dropped sharply on Tuesday, falling more than 13% in early morning trading.

The drop is the latest in several consecutive days of losses, after the bankrupt company announced last week lenders had unanimously accepted its restructuring plan.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

