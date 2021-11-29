Shares of Malaysia's ATA IMS extend losses after Dyson cuts ties

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Malaysia's ATA IMS ATAI.KL dropped as much as 27% on Tuesday, extending losses after Dyson's decision last week to cut ties with the supplier over allegations of forced labour.

ATA, which gets 80% of its revenue from Dyson, on Monday reiterated that it viewed the allegations seriously and that findings from a labour audit were inconclusive. It also warned of revenue decline and cost-cuts.

The stock has lost nearly two-thirds of its value since the Dyson termination.

