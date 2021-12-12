Shares of Macau gambling group Suncity set to fall 5.8%

HONG KONG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Macau gambling group Suncity Group Holdings were set to fall 5.8% on Monday after it said late on Friday that lenders had demanded full repayment of loans of HK$313.6 million ($40.2 million) within five business days from Dec. 8.

The loan taken on by Star Soul Investments was guaranteed by Alvin Chau, the now-detained owner of the company, and also a former chairman and director of Suncity Group.

Chau resigned after being arrested last month over alleged links to cross-border gambling, with his junket operation closing all of its VIP gambling rooms in Macau in the wake of his arrest.

($1 = 7.7989 Hong Kong dollars)

