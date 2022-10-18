Shares of Kia down 1.3% after booking additional $1.1 bln provision

Shares of South Korea's Kia Corp fell more than 1% on Wednesday after the automaker said on Tuesday that its third-quarter earnings will reflect an additional provision of 1.54 trillion won ($1.08 billion) as it continues to suffer the effects of engine recalls from years ago.

The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was trading up 0.01% as of 0005 GMT.

($1 = 1,424.6400 won)

