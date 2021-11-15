Shares of Kaisa's property services unit slide as trading resumes

Adds Fitch downgrade, other details, updates share prices

HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Kaisa Prosperity 2168.HK, a property services unit of Chinese developer Kaisa Group 1638.HK, fell by 10.6% on Tuesday as trading resumed a day after it said the parent company's liquidity issues would not impact its operations.

Trading in Kaisa Group and its three units listed in Hong Kong were suspended on Nov. 5 pending "inside information" from the company. Kaisa Group remains suspended, while the three units resumed trading on Tuesday.

Investors became concerned about Kaisa Group's liquidity after it missed payments on some wealth management products at home early this month.

The Shenzhen-based developer, which has the most offshore debt of any Chinese developer after China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, has also likely missed coupon payments totalling over $59 million due last Thursday and Friday, rating agency Fitch said.

Kaisa did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Fitch downgraded Kaisa's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating to "C" from "CCC-" on Tuesday on the payments it considered missing.

One bondholder told Reuters he has not received the payment for both bonds yet, which both have a 30-day grace period.

Last week, Kaisa pleaded for help from creditors and said it will not pay interim dividends.

Kaisa Prosperity and two other units said in separate filings late on Monday their business operations were normal.

They said they had not received financial assistance from the parent company so any liquidity issues it faced would not have any material adverse impact on their operations.

Kaisa Health 0876.HK, which focuses on dental prosthetics and healthcare, rose 25.8% while Kaisa Capital 0936.HK dropped 10.9%. The Hang Seng Index .HSI gained 1.3%.

