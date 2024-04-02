News & Insights

Shares of JMUB Now Oversold

April 02, 2024 — 04:10 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the JMUB ETF (Symbol: JMUB) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $50.30 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of JMUB, the RSI reading has hit 29.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 58.5. A bullish investor could look at JMUB's 29.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), JMUB's low point in its 52 week range is $47.56 per share, with $51.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.32. JMUB shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day.

JMUB 1 Year Performance Chart

