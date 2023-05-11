News & Insights

Shares of Japan's Sharp tumble after $1.9 bln full-year loss

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

May 11, 2023 — 08:53 pm EDT

Written by David Dolan for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Sharp Corp 6753.T, the Japanese electronics maker owned by Taiwan's Foxconn, tumbled 7% on Friday after it reported a $1.9 billion loss on write-downs of its panel display business and other assets.

Sharp said it took a hit of 220 billion yen ($1.6 billion) as it wrote down the value of building and machinery in both its LCD and OLED display businesses in Japan, and other assets. Shares were down 7% at 921 yen.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((david.dolan@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2708;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.