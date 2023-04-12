Companies

Shares of Japan's ispace untraded a second day in Tokyo as bids overwhelm offers

April 12, 2023 — 08:16 pm EDT

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japan's ispace 9348.T was untraded a second day on Thursday as bids overwhelmed offers following its debut on Tokyo's growth market.

Shares in the lunar transportation startup were last bid at 645 yen, compared with the 585 yen at the close on Wednesday.

