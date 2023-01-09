Shares of Japan's Eisai surge after FDA approves Alzheimer's drug

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T surged in early trade in Tokyo on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Alzheimer's drug lecanemab developed by it and Biogen Inc BIIB.O for patients in the earliest stages of the disease.

Shares of Eisai were up nearly 8% at 0015 GMT.

The drug, to be sold under the brand Leqembi, belongs to a class of treatments that aim to slow the advance of the neurodegenerative disease by removing sticky clumps of the toxic protein beta amyloid from the brain.

Nearly all previous experimental drugs using the same approach had failed.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((david.dolan@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2708;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.