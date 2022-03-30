Shares of Italian yacht maker Ferretti set to rise in Hong Kong debut

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Shares in Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti are set to open higher in their Hong Kong debut after raising $244 million at a time when the Asian financial centre has seen a sharp drop in the value of IPOs raised this quarter.

HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti are set to open higher in their Hong Kong debut after raising $244 million at a time when the Asian financial centre has seen a sharp drop in the value of IPOs raised this quarter.

The stock set to open at HK$23.05 per share, up 0.7% from the offering price of HK$22.88. That compared to a 0.1% gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

($1 = 7.8273 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3952 5874;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters