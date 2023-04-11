Companies

Shares of ispace Inc untraded in Tokyo debut as buy orders overwhelm sale offers

April 11, 2023 — 08:39 pm EDT

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Shares of lunar transportation start-up ispace Inc 9348.T went untraded in their market debut in Tokyo early on Wednesday, as bids overwhelmed offers.

The company, which has a probe already en route for the moon, raised 6.7 billion yen ($50 million) in an initial public offering (IPO).

Shares of ispace were last bid at 293 yen on the Tokyo exchange's growth market, 15% above their IPO price of 254 yen.

The start-up, which has a contract with NASA to ferry payloads to the moon from 2025 and is targeting building a permanently staffed lunar colony by 2040, aims to be the first commercial company to land a probe on the moon.

In December its Hakuto-R Mission 1 lunar lander was launched aboard a SpaceX rocket that took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying two robotic rovers.

ispace said in a statement on Wednesday it expects the lander to touch down on the moon's surface on April 26 at the earliest.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and David Dolan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.