Shares of indonesia's e-commerce Blibli rise 3.5% in debut

November 07, 2022 — 09:01 pm EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesia's e-commerce group Blibli BELI.JKrose 3.5% to 466 rupiah a piece in their market debut on Tuesday.

Blibli's operator PT Global Digital Niaga Tbk offered as much as 17.77 billion shares or 15% of total capital in a stock sale offering earlier this month, at 450 rupiah per piece.

