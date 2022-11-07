Shares of indonesia's e-commerce Blibli rise 3.5% in debut

JAKARTA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesia's e-commerce group Blibli BELI.JKrose 3.5% to 466 rupiah a piece in their market debut on Tuesday.

Blibli's operator PT Global Digital Niaga Tbk offered as much as 17.77 billion shares or 15% of total capital in a stock sale offering earlier this month, at 450 rupiah per piece.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.