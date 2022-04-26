Shares of Indonesian tech firm GoTo hit new low of 292 rupiah

JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesia's largest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk GOTO.JK fell 5.81% to 292 rupiah per share in trading on Wednesday, near the bottom of their maximum permitted daily drop limit.

GoTo debuted on April 11 after raising $1.1 billion in an initial public offering, the world's fifth-largest IPO this year, by selling only around 4% of its shares at 338 rupiah a piece.

