Shares of Indonesian tech firm GOTO fall as much as 4.32%

JAKARTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesia's largest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk GOTO.JK fell as much as 4.32% to 310 rupiah each on Wednesday.

The company, which went public earlier this year, recorded a $955 million net loss for the first half of 2022, double that of the same period of last year.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Ananda.Teresia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.