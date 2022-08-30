Shares of Indonesian tech firm GOTO fall as much as 4.32%

Shares of Indonesia's largest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk fell as much as 4.32% to 310 rupiah each on Wednesday.

The company, which went public earlier this year, recorded a $955 million net loss for the first half of 2022, double that of the same period of last year.

