Shares of Indonesian palm oil companies tumble on tougher export ban

Shares of some of Indonesia's leading palm oil plantation companies dropped in early trade on Thursday after the government shocked markets by making last-minute changes to an export ban to include crude palm oil and other refined products.

Astra Agro Lestari AALI.JK shares tumbled 5.4%, Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology SMAR.JK fell 1.3%, while Salim Ivomas Pratama dropped 2.8%.

