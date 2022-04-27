Shares of Indonesian palm oil companies tumble on tougher export ban

JAKARTA, April 28 (Reuters) - Shares of some of Indonesia's leading palm oil plantation companies dropped in early trade on Thursday after the government shocked markets by making last-minute changes to an export ban to include crude palm oil and other refined products.

Astra Agro Lestari AALI.JK shares tumbled 5.4%, Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology SMAR.JK fell 1.3%, while Salim Ivomas Pratama dropped 2.8%.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

