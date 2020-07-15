Shares of Hyundai Motor jump nearly 8% on Seoul's 'green new deal'

SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Hyundai Motor 005380.KS jumped nearly 8% on Wednesday, a day after South Korea announced a "green new deal" to spur use of environmentally friendly vehicles. L3N2EL1DT

Other auto shares gained ground, with affiliate Kia Motors 000270.KS rising 4.1% and auto parts supplier Hyundai Mobis 012330.KS climbing 3.3%.

Hyundai Motor Group leader Euisun Chung has said Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors aim to sell 1 million battery-driven electric vehicles in 2025, together targeting more than 10% of the global market share for such vehicles. S6N2DO00D

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

