Shares of housing-related UK firms fall after Travis Perkins cuts profit forecast

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shares of UK companies related to home construction and improvement fell on Wednesday after Britain's biggest supplier of building materials Travis Perkins TPK.L cut its full-year profit forecast up to 27%, citing tough market conditions.

Travis Perkins' shares slid as much as 14.6% to an over three-year low following the downgrade, while home improvement company Kingfisher KGF.L and kitchen and joinery supplier Howden Joinery HWDN.L declined 3% and 4%, respectively, placing the duo among the biggest percentage losers on the FTSE 100 .FTSE index.

Forterra FORT.L, a maker of bricks and concrete building materials, dropped more than 6% to be the top percentage loser on the FTSE Small Cap .FTSC index.

Britain's housing market has been battling a slowdown for most of this year as high mortgage rates dampen demand and weigh on construction activity at a time when consumers have tightened their spending in response to a prolonged cost-of-living squeeze.

"The marked slowdown in the housing market and construction is beginning to bite and Travis Perkins' profit downgrade is acting as a warning klaxon for its peers," Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, told Reuters.

"Comments made (by Travis Perkins) around the downward pressure on pricing is something that has spooked investors in the likes of Kingfisher," Lund-Yates added.

B&Q owner Kingfisher had also cut profit forecast by 7% last month, as sales of the Europe-focused retailer dropped in Poland and France.

