Shares of HOKA shoes maker Deckers Outdoor hit record after Q2 results

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Deckers Outdoor DECK.N jumped by nearly 21% to a record high on Friday after the maker of HOKA shoes and UGG boots reported strong second quarter results that beat analyst estimates.

Deckers Outdoor's revenue jumped 24.7% to $1.09 billion, boosted by sales of its flagship shoe brands, while earnings per share nearly doubled to $6.82, the company reported on Thursday. It also raised its full-year revenue guidance to about $4.03 billion.

Analysts had estimated Deckers revenue and earnings per share be at $960.51 million and $4.43, according to LSEG data.

Following the result, Deckers Outdoor's stock reached $585, up 20.7%, highest on record, and on track for its biggest gain since May 2017. It was last up 19% and has gained nearly 45% year-to-date.

The company sports a price-to-earnings ratio of 24, more than most of its peers, according to LSEG data.

Multiple analysts, including those at Wedbush, Jefferies, and Bank of America, raised their price target for Deckers Outdoor shares after the announcement. The median price target of the 18 analysts covering the stock is $625, with a current recommendation of "buy," LSEG data shows.

Deckers designs and sells shoes and clothing under several brands, with HOKA and UGG products accounting for more than 80% of its sales. Its products are sold directly to customers and through third-party retailers.

"We continue to believe investments in brand and DTC (direct to customer) are paying dividends, allowing for significant out-performance in a tough environment," said BTIG analysts led by Janine Stichter, who raised their price target for the company's stock to $650 from $640.

