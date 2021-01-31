Shares of HNA's listed units slump as creditors seek bankruptcy

SHANGHAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shares in listed firms linked to HNA Group slumped in early trade on Monday, after the embattled Chinese conglomerate disclosed that its creditors had applied for its bankruptcy.

HNA, once one of China's most aggressive dealmaking firms, said on Friday its creditors had applied to a Hainan court for its restructuring as well.

Shares of Hainan Airlines Holding, HNA Innovation 600555.SS, CCOOP Group, HNA Technology 600751.SS Bohai Leasing 000415.SZ and HNA Infrastructure Investment Group 600515.SS fell between 4.7% and 9.8%.

Over the weekend, Hainan Airlines, HNA Infrastructure and CCOOP also disclosed that a total of 61.5 billion yuan ($9.57 billion) had been embezzled by shareholders and other related parties. It did not, however, give further details on who these shareholders were.

HNA Group used a $50 billion global acquisition spree, mainly fuelled by debt, to build an empire with stakes in businesses from Deutsche Bank to Hilton Worldwide. Its flagship business is Hainan Airlines.

But its spending drew scrutiny from the Chinese government and overseas regulators. As concerns grew over its mounting debts, it begun in 2017 to sell assets such as airport services company Swissport and electronics distributors Ingram Micro to focus on its airline and tourism business.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, additional reporting by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.