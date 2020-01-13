Shares Of Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC) Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of a medical technology company Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) hit a new 52-week high of $115.74 on January 10, and closed Friday's trading session at $115.54, up $1.11 or 0.97%. The stock has rallied 12% since its fourth-quarter results published on Nov. 1, 2019.

The company's Q4 net income was $27.9 million or $0.41 per share compared with $90.4 million or $1.33 per share last year. Adjusted EPS for the quarter rose to $1.69 from $1.62 last quarter. Analysts expected earnings of $1.65 per share. Revenue increased to $782.8 million from $759.2 million generated a year-ago.

For the first quarter of 2020...

The company sees adjusted earnings in the range of $1.07 - $1.09 per share. Analysts estimate earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Core revenue is expected to increase by about 4%.

For the full-year 2020...

Hill-Rom expects adjusted earnings in the range of $5.46 - $5.56 per share, and core revenue growth in the range of 5% - 6%. Analysts expect earnings of $5.52 per share and revenue growth of 1.10% for 2020.

John Groetelaars, Hillrom president and CEO, said, "This compelling outlook reflects continued strength and momentum across our diversified business, operational execution and financial discipline as we create sustainable, long-term value and deliver on our vision of Advancing Connected Care."

On Nov. 8, Hillrom's board declared a Q1 dividend of $0.21 per share payable on December 31, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2019. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.84 per share.

Also, the company's board recently approved a $170 million expansion of its stock repurchase authorization. Based upon this action, the share repurchase plan had about $217.5 million of repurchase authority as of September 30, 2019.

