Shares of Grupo Mexico Transportes fall after Navy takes over part of railway

MEXICO CITY, May 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Grupo Mexico Transportes, a unit of mining and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico, were down more than 3.6% on Monday following the takeover of part of a railway it operates by the Mexican Navy.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during his regular press conference that the government was willing to compensate the company if needed. The government was looking for "agreements", he said.

Train services in the railway section in Veracruz state have continued despite the partial takeover on Friday, Lopez Obrador said.

Grupo Mexico is led by German Larrea, one of Mexico's richest men.

Larrea has also emerged as one of the possible buyers of U.S. Citigroup's retail banking unit, also known as Banamex.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire, Noe Torres and Ana Isabel Martinez; editing by Grant McCool)

