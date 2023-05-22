News & Insights

Shares of Grupo Mexico Transportes fall after Mexico takes over part of railway

May 22, 2023 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by Noe Torres and Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, May 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Grupo Mexico Transportes, a unit of mining and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico, were down more than 3.5% on Monday, after the Mexican Navy on Friday took over part of a railway it operates.

The Mexican transport companyhad said on Sunday that negotiations with authorities about the railway concession in Veracruz state will continue.

