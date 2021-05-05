Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Surge After Earnings

What happened

Shares of Canadian oil and gas producer Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT: GTE) are up 17.5% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT today. The surge in price comes after the company posted first-quarter results that showed promise for the small-cap stock.

So what

Before you get too excited about that 17% gain, it's worth pointing out that Gran Tierra has a market capitalization of $290 million. Even by small-cap standards, this is a small company that is going to see wild swings in share price regardless of the news. In the past year, the stock has traded from 25% below to 240% above its year-ago share price. A significant news event may not even be necessary to cause a double-digit swing for this company.

Image source: Getty Images.

Today's rally comes after the company released earnings that showed markedly improving results. While much of those gains were from higher realized oil prices, there were also some noticeable improvements in operating and transportation costs.

It wasn't enough to turn a net profit, but these results led management to increase its guidance for the year. It now expects to generate $75 million in free cash flow for the year compared to previous estimates of $25 million. Not much, but remember the size of the company.

Now what

I can't stress enough that this is a small company and that its profitability is determined largely by oil prices. Management tries to mitigate some of that risk by purchasing futures contracts to ensure a certain price, but futures contracts can sometimes only do so much.

There are some reasons to think that oil prices are set to rise, but so many possibilities could lead to another price decline that it's unwise to make a large bet one way or another. Kudos to Gran Tierra's management for making some improvements to its cost structure, but that's not really enough to make it a surefire buy today.

10 stocks we like better than Gran Tierra Energy

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gran Tierra Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.