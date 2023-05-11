News & Insights

Shares of Foxconn, Sharp slide after Japan company's big writedown

May 11, 2023 — 09:27 pm EDT

TOKYO/TAIPEI, May 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW and Sharp Corp 6753.T, the Japanese electronics maker it holds a 34% stake in, fell on Friday after Sharp reported a $1.9 billion loss on write-downs of its panel display business and other assets.

Sharp's shares were down 7% early on Friday at 921 yen, on track for their biggest one-day loss since February, while Foxconn's shares dropped 2.4%.

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, on Thursday attributed a 56% slump in first-quarter profit to a T$17.3 billion ($563.83 million) writedown related to its stake in Sharp and said visibility for the full year was limited.

Foxconn's net profit of T$12.8 billion was much worse than an average forecast of T$29.18 billion in profit from 13 analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Sharp said it took a hit of 220 billion yen ($1.6 billion) as it wrote down the value of building and machinery in both its LCD and OLED display businesses in Japan, and other assets.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

($1 = 30.6830 Taiwan dollars)

