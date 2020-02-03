Shares of food delivery giant Just Eat-Takeaway start trading

Shares in Just Eat-Takeaway, the company forged by Dutch online service Takeaway's $7.8 billion acquisition of British food deliverer Just Eat, commence trading on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

Takeaway won the bidding for Just Eat with an all-share offer after battle with investment company Prosus PRX.AS, which was offering cash.

Even as the shares have now been combined, the Dutch firm must now wait for a final approval from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) before it will be able to merge operations and brands.

The CMA's first probe is due to end March 5.

