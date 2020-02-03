Shares of food delivery giant Just Eat-Takeaway start trading

AMSTERDAM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Just Eat-Takeaway, the company forged by Dutch online service Takeaway's $7.8 billion acquisition of British food deliverer Just Eat, commence trading on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

Takeaway won the bidding for Just Eat with an all-share offer after battle with investment company Prosus PRX.AS, which was offering cash.

Even as the shares have now been combined, the Dutch firm must now wait for a final approval from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) before it will be able to merge operations and brands.

The CMA's first probe is due to end March 5.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)

