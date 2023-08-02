Shares of Evergrande services arm set to drop as trading resumes

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Evergrande Property Services Group 6666.HK are set to open 36.5% lower on Thursday as trading resumes after the stock was suspended since March 21, 2022.

The property services unit of the world's most indebted property developer, China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, said on Wednesday it has sufficient assets for its business operations and expects to maintain a growth level of revenue and net profit comparable to that of property service industry leaders.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

