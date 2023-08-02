News & Insights

Shares of Evergrande services arm drop as trading resumes after 16 months

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

August 02, 2023 — 09:52 pm EDT

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Evergrande Property Services Group 6666.HK shed nearly 50% on Thursday when trading resumed after 16 months, following the release of its financial results and the end of an investigation into misused funds involving its parent.

Evergrande Services said on Wednesday it had sufficient assets for its business operations and expected to maintain a level of revenue and net profit growth comparable to that of property service industry leaders.

