Shares of dialysis providers drop after Ozempic's early kidney trial success

Adds analyst comment in paragraph 7

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shares of dialysis service providers DaVita DVA.N and Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DEfell sharply on Wednesday after Novo Nordisk'sNOVOb.CO Ozempic showed early signs of success in treating kidney failure in diabetes patients.

The Danish drugmaker said late on Tuesday it will stop its kidney outcomes trial almost a year ahead of schedule, based on a recommendation from the independent data monitoring board overseeing the study.

The dialysis market has for decades been sustained by high rates of obesity and diabetes, which contribute to kidney damage, but GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide have been shown to dramatically improve both conditions in trials.

Semaglutide, a type of GLP 1 drug, is branded as Ozempic for diabetes and Wegovy for weight-loss.

GLP-1 drugs could "potentially negatively impact" the size of the dialysis patient population over time, Citi analyst Veronika Dubajova said in a note.

U.S.-listed shares ofFreseniusfell 16.4%, to $17.5, and Davita fell about 16%, to $76.7, in premarket hours. Shares of U.S.-based Baxter International BAX.N, which makes products used by dialysis therapy providers, also fell about 9%, to $33.99 premarket.

The announcement makes the rationale for the use of GLP-1 drugs, including Eli Lilly's LLY.N Mounjaro, in diabetes patients with chronic kidney disease even stronger, Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari said in a note.

Davita and U.S.-listed shares of Fresenius Medical are among the top percentage losers on the New York Stock Exchange.

Frankfurt-listed shares of Fresenius fell 22%, to 15.2 euros ($16.11), during normal trading hours.

Davita's price-to-earnings ratio for the next 12 months, a common benchmark for valuing stocks, stood at 11.91, compared with Fresenius Medical's 14.30.

As of Tuesday's close, U.S.-listed shares of Fresenius were up about 28.2%, Davita's shares were up 22.2%, while Baxter's shares were down about 27% so far this year.

($1 = 0.9434 euros)

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Pooja Desai)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.