Shares of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank under pressure after investor sale

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and Commerzbank CBKG.DE were down sharply in pre-market trade on Tuesday after an undisclosed investor on Monday evening sold stakes of more than 5% in Germany's top two lenders.

Deutsche Bank was down 7.2% and Commerzbank down 6.5% in pre-market trade at Lang & Schwarz after the sale.

Deutsche said in a statement that it remained "confident in our strategy". Commerzbank declined to comment.

