Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon Group Holdings 6993.HK set to open at HK$15.32 per share, up 16.4% from their IPO price when the stock debuts in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The Chinese detergent maker priced its shares at HK$13.16 each as it raised $1.27 billion during the IPO last week for building up its sales and distribution networks while expanding production capacity.

Half of the shares in the deal were sold to retail shareholders after the transaction was 301 times oversubscribed by those investors, the company's filings showed.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

