US Markets
MOON

Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut

Contributors
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon Group Holdings set to open at HK$15.32 per share, up 16.4% from their IPO price when the stock debuts in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon Group Holdings 6993.HK set to open at HK$15.32 per share, up 16.4% from their IPO price when the stock debuts in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The Chinese detergent maker priced its shares at HK$13.16 each as it raised $1.27 billion during the IPO last week for building up its sales and distribution networks while expanding production capacity.

Half of the shares in the deal were sold to retail shareholders after the transaction was 301 times oversubscribed by those investors, the company's filings showed.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MOON

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular