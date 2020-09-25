Shares of defence supplier Hensoldt open at 11.95 euros in market debut

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shares of German defence supplier Hensoldt 5UH.DE opened at 11.95 euros on their first day of trading in Frankfurt on Friday, slightly below their 12 euro issue price.

It was the second initial public offering to start trading in Germany this week in a test of the market after the summer break.

