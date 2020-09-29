Shares of CStone set to open 39.6% up after Pfizer agrees to buy stake

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares of CStone Pharmaceuticals 2616.HK are set to jump 39.6% on opening after a unit of Pfizer Inc PFE.N agreed to buy a 9.9% stake in the biopharmaceutical firm for $200 million.

The firm's Hong Kong shares are set to open at HK$12.98, the highest since Oct. 2, 2019.

Pfizer Corporation had agreed to buy 115.93 million new shares of China-based CStone at HK$13.37 apiece, representing a 43.8% premium over the closing price of HK$9.30 on Tuesday, as the Hong Kong-listed firm seeks to improve commercialisation of its products.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

