Oil
PFE

Shares of CStone set to open 39.6% up after Pfizer agrees to buy stake

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Shares of CStone Pharmaceuticals are set to jump 39.6% on opening after a unit of Pfizer Inc agreed to buy a 9.9% stake in the biopharmaceutical firm for $200 million.

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares of CStone Pharmaceuticals 2616.HK are set to jump 39.6% on opening after a unit of Pfizer Inc PFE.N agreed to buy a 9.9% stake in the biopharmaceutical firm for $200 million.

The firm's Hong Kong shares are set to open at HK$12.98, the highest since Oct. 2, 2019.

Pfizer Corporation had agreed to buy 115.93 million new shares of China-based CStone at HK$13.37 apiece, representing a 43.8% premium over the closing price of HK$9.30 on Tuesday, as the Hong Kong-listed firm seeks to improve commercialisation of its products.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the Strategy Looks Like for the Global Precious Metals Industry Through 2022

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the Responsible Sourcing Report and what the strategy looks like for the global precious industry through 2022.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular