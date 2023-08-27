News & Insights

Shares of Country Garden set to rise after it sells stake in development

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

August 27, 2023 — 09:23 pm EDT

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Country Garden 2007.HK are set to rise 14.8% on Monday after it sold a minority stake in a mixed development in Guangzhou for 1.3 billion yuan ($178.35 million).

On Friday, it also extended a creditor voting deadline to Aug. 31 to delay repayment for an onshore private bond worth 3.9 billion yuan, a filing seen by Reuters showed.

