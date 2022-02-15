US Markets
CLR

Shares of Continental Resources tank amid higher 2022 capex, lower output view

Contributor
Liz Hampton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Shares of independent shale driller Continental Resources fell more than 8% on Tuesday, outpacing declines in the broader energy complex, after the company's 2022 spending outlook topped expectations and its output guidance was lower than anticipated.

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares of independent shale driller Continental Resources CLR.N fell more than 8% on Tuesday, outpacing declines in the broader energy complex, after the company's 2022 spending outlook topped expectations and its output guidance was lower than anticipated.

Shares were down 8.7% to $52.44 at midday trading. U.S. crude futures were off about 3.75% to $91.95 a barrel.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 571 8115; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: liz.hampton.reuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular