Shares of Continental Resources tank amid higher 2022 capex, lower output view

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares of independent shale driller Continental Resources CLR.N fell more than 8% on Tuesday, outpacing declines in the broader energy complex, after the company's 2022 spending outlook topped expectations and its output guidance was lower than anticipated.

Shares were down 8.7% to $52.44 at midday trading. U.S. crude futures were off about 3.75% to $91.95 a barrel.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

