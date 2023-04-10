Shares of China's SenseTime set to rise 8.7% after it unveils new AI products

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

April 10, 2023 — 09:20 pm EDT

Written by Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company SenseTime 0020.HK were set to jump 8.7% on Tuesday, a day after it unveiled a series of new AI-powered (AI) products as it joins a global race to dominate the sector.

China's Alibaba Group Holdings 9988.HK and Japan's Softbank Group Corp 9984.T are both invested in the Chinese AI company.

(Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Kim Coghill)

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com; +852 97387151; Reuters Messaging: annemarie.roantree.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.