Shares of China's SenseTime set to rise 8.7% after it unveils new AI products

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company SenseTime 0020.HK were set to jump 8.7% on Tuesday, a day after it unveiled a series of new AI-powered (AI) products as it joins a global race to dominate the sector.

China's Alibaba Group Holdings 9988.HK and Japan's Softbank Group Corp 9984.T are both invested in the Chinese AI company.

(Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Kim Coghill)

