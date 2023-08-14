News & Insights

Shares of China's Country Garden rise more than 7% in early trade

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

August 14, 2023 — 09:39 pm EDT

Written by Anne Marie Roantree for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Country Garden 2007.HK rose more than 7% on Tuesday, recovering some ground after the stock plunged a day earlier as China's largest private developer seeks to delay payment on a private onshore bond for the first time.

The stock was up 7.5% at HK$0.86 at 0146 GMT.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

