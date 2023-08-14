Shares of China's Country Garden rise more than 7% in early trade

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Country Garden 2007.HK rose more than 7% on Tuesday, recovering some ground after the stock plunged a day earlier as China's largest private developer seeks to delay payment on a private onshore bond for the first time.

The stock was up 7.5% at HK$0.86 at 0146 GMT.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com; +852 97387151; Reuters Messaging: annemarie.roantree.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.