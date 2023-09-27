News & Insights

Shares of China Evergrande suspended as chairman under police watch

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

September 27, 2023 — 08:58 pm EDT

Written by Anne Marie Roantree and Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of China Evergrande 3333.HK were suspended on Thursday after a report that its chairman had been placed under police surveillance, stoking concerns over the developer's future as it struggles with a growing threat of liquidation.

The stock last closed at HK$0.32.

