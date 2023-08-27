News & Insights

Shares of China Evergrande set to plunge 87% as trading resumes

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

August 27, 2023 — 09:20 pm EDT

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK are set to open 86.7% lower on Monday as trading resumes after the stock was suspended since March 21, 2022.

The world's most indebted property developer said on Friday it had "adequately" fulfilled exchange guidance issued by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Reuters
