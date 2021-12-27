Shares of China Evergrande jump on progress in resuming home deliveries

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK jump more than 8% on Tuesday in morning trade, after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work.

Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with fewer than 10,000 in each of the previous three months.

