Shares of China Evergrande jump on progress in resuming home deliveries

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK jump more than 8% on Tuesday in morning trade, after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work.

Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with fewer than 10,000 in each of the previous three months.

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

