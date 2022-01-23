Shares of China Evergrande jump after report restructuring plan to be released soon

HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group 3333.HK jumped nearly 12% early on Monday after a report said the Guangdong provincial government is aiming to release a framework debt restructuring plan by March that could also wipe out the 60% stake of the group's chairman.

Financial intelligence provider REDD said on Friday the provincial government planned to separate the company's offshore assets and sell them to pay off foreign debt. Evergrande is based in Guangdong.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

